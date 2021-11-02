Analysts Set Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT at €22.42

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.42 ($26.37).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

HHFA stock traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €19.80 ($23.29). 37,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

