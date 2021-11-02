Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

