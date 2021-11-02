Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.