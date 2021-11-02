Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Declines By 26.0%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 344,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 309,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 119,207 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 274,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $486.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.90. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

