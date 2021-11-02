Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,345. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

