ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 961,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

