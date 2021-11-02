Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ryanair by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 32,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
