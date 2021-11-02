Raze Network Price Up 15% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $1.30 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

