Daniel William Campbell Sells 11,988 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,613. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

