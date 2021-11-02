Daniel William Campbell Sells 11,988 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,613. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.76.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
