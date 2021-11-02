QASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $564,657.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. QASH has a market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $564,657.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

