WABnetwork Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market cap of $107,274.01 and approximately $32.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

