Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

10/26/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/13/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HL stock traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,560.50 ($20.39). 695,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,463.21. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.