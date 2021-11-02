Short Interest in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Grows By 33.9%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,112. Kraton has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.33.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.