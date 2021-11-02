Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 818,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.