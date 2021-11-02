Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.12.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 282,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $344,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

