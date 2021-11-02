Streamr Trading Down 1.2% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $109.56 million and $18.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00222222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00095814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.