VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $6.62 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, VAULT has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00010511 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $1,499.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT's total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,061 coins.

