MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Tops $31.34 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,050,249,054 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,371,422 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.