ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

