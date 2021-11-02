Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.
IIM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,795. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
