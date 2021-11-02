Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

IIM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,795. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

