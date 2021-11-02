Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD remained flat at $$8.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,965. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.