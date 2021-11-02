Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

VGM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,632. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

