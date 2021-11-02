Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 390,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,887. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

