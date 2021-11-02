Insider Buying: Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Acquires 995 Shares of Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Sam Levinson purchased 5,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $149,650.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sam Levinson acquired 6,899 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $227,529.02.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson acquired 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. 4,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.