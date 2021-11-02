Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,218. The company has a market cap of $163.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

