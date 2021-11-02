Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Buys 44,651 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 44,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 106,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,557. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

