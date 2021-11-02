Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Director Buys $100,606.50 in Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 87,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,929. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $820.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 36.8% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

