Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 6,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JNPR traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

