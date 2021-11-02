The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.07 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

PNTG traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 29,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.