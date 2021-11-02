Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

TAST stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 454,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.69. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

