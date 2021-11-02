Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ALDX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

