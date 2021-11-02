Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. 58,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
