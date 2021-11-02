Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. 58,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

