Financial Survey: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 6.38 $126.72 million $0.05 563.60 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.05 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.14%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Frontier Communications Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

