Perpetual Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50.24 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $50.24 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00223197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

