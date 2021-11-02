SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $10.94 on Tuesday, reaching $358.34. The company had a trading volume of 722,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.55 and its 200-day moving average is $328.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.38.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

