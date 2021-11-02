Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

CSWC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $574.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 over the last three months. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Southwest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Capital Southwest worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

