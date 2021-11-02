Brokerages Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

SAND traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 44,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

