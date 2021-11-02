$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. EQT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,650%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,928,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. 556,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

