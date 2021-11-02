Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. 28,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $376.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.