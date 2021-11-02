Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

