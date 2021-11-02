Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 82,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

