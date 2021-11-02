Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.