Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.65.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
