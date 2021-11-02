BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

DSM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 190,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,664. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

