Tokes (TKS) Price Hits $0.0175

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $41.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001770 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

