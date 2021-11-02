Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Sells 25,282 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,444. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.