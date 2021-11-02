Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Sells 25,282 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,444. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

