Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00.

MRNA traded up $11.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

