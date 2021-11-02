Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $1,352,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XPEL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 5,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,021. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 2.33. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 448.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in XPEL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $1,901,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

