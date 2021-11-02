Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells $871,004.84 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $871,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. 31,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.91.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

