Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.85

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 6662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after buying an additional 813,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 166,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

