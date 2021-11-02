Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,979. Ashford has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

